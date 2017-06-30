Salvador Perez's son is all smiles af...

Salvador Perez's son is all smiles after Royals' 11-6 comeback win over Twins

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks about the team's 11-6 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017, with his son, Johan Salvador Perez. Ned Yost talks about the bullpen battling, rookie Luke Farrell's debut and the impressive at-bats during the Royals 11-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,729 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC