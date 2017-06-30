Salvador Perez's son is all smiles after Royals' 11-6 comeback win over Twins

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks about the team's 11-6 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017, with his son, Johan Salvador Perez. Ned Yost talks about the bullpen battling, rookie Luke Farrell's debut and the impressive at-bats during the Royals 11-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.