Phillies trade rumor: Jeremy Hellickson to the Royals

Phillies trade rumor: Jeremy Hellickson to the Royals

As sure as the Phillies wear red Jeremy Hellickson will be traded in the next month by all reports across baseball. One team that could use the 30-year-old Hellickson this summer as they prepare for a post-season run will be the Kansas City Royals, who sit half a game behind the Indians for the AL Central division.

