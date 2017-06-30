Kennedy gets 3rd straight win as Royals beat Mariners 3-1
Seemed appropriate Mike Moustakas put his name in the Kansas City record book for home run hitting on the day he was added to the Home Run Derby festivities at the All-Star Game. Moustakas hit his 23rd home run of the season - the most ever by a Royals' player before the All-Star break - and Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh as Kansas City beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night.
