Home Run Derby FAQs: Format, rules, more

Home Run Derby FAQs: Format, rules, more

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

For one night, on one stage, in an event that showcases a signature skill, the sport without a clock embraces the entertainment of a ticking timer and the buzz of the occasional buzzer beater. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby has featured many rules iterations in its 32 years of existence, but the decision in 2015 to do away with the "outs" and subject the sluggers to a time limit added a new -- and needed -- energy to the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC