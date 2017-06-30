Home Run Derby FAQs: Format, rules, more
For one night, on one stage, in an event that showcases a signature skill, the sport without a clock embraces the entertainment of a ticking timer and the buzz of the occasional buzzer beater. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby has featured many rules iterations in its 32 years of existence, but the decision in 2015 to do away with the "outs" and subject the sluggers to a time limit added a new -- and needed -- energy to the event.
