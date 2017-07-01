Four homers wipe out early Twins lead...

Four homers wipe out early Twins lead in 11-6 loss to Royals

13 hrs ago

A four-homer barrage brought the Kansas City Royals roaring back from an early four-run deficit on Saturday afternoon. With an 11-6 win at Kauffman Stadium, the surging Royals caught the Twins in the standings as they prepared to face newly recalled right-hander Felix Jorge in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

