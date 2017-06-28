As a tribute to his stepbrother, Wade...

As a tribute to his stepbrother, Wade Davis wore No. 17 - and now wears No. 71

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Cubs closer Wade Davis on being named to the National League All-Star team on July 2, 2017. Cubs closer Wade Davis on being named to the National League All-Star team on July 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC