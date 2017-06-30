Almonte optioned to make room for Duffy
The Royals reinstated Danny Duffy from the disabled list to make the start against the Mariners on Tuesday afternoon at Safeco Field. The team cleared a spot on the active roster for Duffy's return by optioning reliever Miguel Almonte to Triple-A Tacoma.
