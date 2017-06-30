Almonte optioned to make room for Duffy

Read more: Major League Baseball

The Royals reinstated Danny Duffy from the disabled list to make the start against the Mariners on Tuesday afternoon at Safeco Field. The team cleared a spot on the active roster for Duffy's return by optioning reliever Miguel Almonte to Triple-A Tacoma.

