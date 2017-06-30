AL Final Vote leader Moose homers again
Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas ' candidacy for the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Final Vote in the American League keeps getting stronger. Moustakas hit a two-run homer in the first inning against the Mariners on Wednesday at Safeco Field, going deep for the third straight game.
