Youngsters compete in Pitch, Hit & Run in KC

17 hrs ago

Most children -- and probably most adults -- would be nervous to compete in a national event inside a Major League stadium, but not 8-year-old Bailey Barnett. regional competition at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday morning, Barnett, 8, took home first place in the 7/8-year-old softball division.

Chicago, IL

