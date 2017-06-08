Will Mike Moustakas break the Kansas City Royals' home run record?

Breaking this record will be no easy task for Moustakas, who is on pace to claim this accolade. Jun 6, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals' players congratulate Mike Moustakas at home plate after hitting a walk-off home run against the Houston Astros to break the Astros 11-game winning streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.