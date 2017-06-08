Vitec's Ez TV Iptv and Digital Signage Platform Is a Grand Slam at Kauffman Stadium
VITEC 's market-leading EZ TV 8.0 IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Solution and MGW Nano end-points have been installed at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in an upgrade designed to revitalize video streams and signage content at the KC Royals' home. The MLB team selected VITEC's field-proven, award-winning platform to centrally manage and stream HD, ultra-low latency video feeds and to create eye-catching signage throughout the venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC