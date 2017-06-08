Vitec's Ez TV Iptv and Digital Signag...

Vitec's Ez TV Iptv and Digital Signage Platform Is a Grand Slam at Kauffman Stadium

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

VITEC 's market-leading EZ TV 8.0 IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Solution and MGW Nano end-points have been installed at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in an upgrade designed to revitalize video streams and signage content at the KC Royals' home. The MLB team selected VITEC's field-proven, award-winning platform to centrally manage and stream HD, ultra-low latency video feeds and to create eye-catching signage throughout the venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC