Vitec's Ez TV Iptv and Digital Signage Platform Is a Grand Slam at Kauffman Stadium

VITEC 's market-leading EZ TV 8.0 IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue Solution and MGW Nano end-points have been installed at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in an upgrade designed to revitalize video streams and signage content at the KC Royals' home. The MLB team selected VITEC's field-proven, award-winning platform to centrally manage and stream HD, ultra-low latency video feeds and to create eye-catching signage throughout the venue.

