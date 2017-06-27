Viral Video: Oklahoma softball pitcher knocks down Royals catcher
The video of a University of Oklahoma softball player is going viral after she nearly knocked down a Kansas City Royals catcher warming up to throw out a first pitch. According to the University of Oklahoma website, junior pitcher Paige Parker was asked the day after the Sooners won the national championship this spring if she would like to throw out the first pitch at a Royals game this summer.
