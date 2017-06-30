Vargas earns 12th victory as Royals top Twins 8-1
Vargas picked up his AL-leading 12th victory, Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-1 on Friday night. Vargas tied Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers for the major league lead in wins and lowered his ERA to 2.22, which tops the American League.
