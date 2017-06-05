The comprehensive collection of Tom Hamilton nonchalantly dropping things on people
During today's game against the Kansas City Royals , America's angry loud but lovable uncle at Thanksgiving, Tom Hamilton, innocently dropped a ball that landed in the radio booth down to some fans. A nice gesture, and certainly nothing to equate making people fall down, playing plinko, or destroying an entire planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC