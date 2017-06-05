Szczur's pinch homer helps Padres to ...

Szczur's pinch homer helps Padres to 6-3 win over Royals

17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur's home run couldn't have come at a better time for Jhoulys Chacin and the San Diego Padres . Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning while batting for Chacin and the Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Chicago, IL

