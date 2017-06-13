Scuffling Giants blown out at home by Royals

Exactly five years to the day from Matt Cain throwing the 22nd perfect game in Major League Baseball history, the San Francisco Giants took the field behind an up-and-coming starter who has dominated at AT&T Park this season. To expect left-hander Ty Blach to recapture some of the magic Cain conjured up on June 13, 2012 would have been asking for the moon, but with Blach on the hill, the Giants liked their chances.

