San Diego, Ca - June 10: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals, right, is congratulated by Loren
The Royals' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Lorenzo Cain after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 10, 2017 in San Diego. The Royals' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Lorenzo Cain after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 10, 2017 in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC