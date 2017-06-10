San Diego, Ca - June 10: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals, right, is congratulated by Loren

The Royals' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Lorenzo Cain after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 10, 2017 in San Diego. The Royals' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by Lorenzo Cain after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 10, 2017 in San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.