Salvy, Hosmer need final AS polling push

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Salvador Perez continued to lead in the voting for their positions in the latest Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot update, with four days left. Hosmer, who helped Team USA win the World Baseball Classic in March by hitting .385 with a .615 slugging percentage, leads Toronto's Justin Smoak with 1,419,887 votes to 1,348,233.

