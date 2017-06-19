Royalsa Danny Duffy set to begin his rehab assignment on Saturday
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy threw a couple of innings of simulated baseball off the mound and says he feels ready to return to pitching. Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy threw a couple of innings of simulated baseball off the mound and says he feels ready to return to pitching.
