Royals set with four top 100 picks in Draft
Two years removed from winning the World Series, the Royals are middling at the bottom of the American League Central and have one of the worst records The 2017 Draft will take place from Monday through Wednesday, beginning with the Draft preview show on MLB Network and MLB.com at 6 p.m ET. MLB Network will broadcast the first 36 picks , while MLB.com will stream all 75 picks on Day 1. MLB.com will also provide live pick-by-pick coverage of Rounds 3-10 on Day 2, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
