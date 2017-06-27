Royals recall Soler, place Cuthbert on DL

Jorge Soler is rejoining the Royals after Kansas City recalled the outfielder from Triple-A Omaha and placed infielder Cheslor Cuthbert on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain, the club announced Wednesday. Soler, who the Royals acquired in an offseason trade with the Cubs in exchange for reliever Wade Davis , batted .164 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs in an 18-game stint with Kansas City earlier this season.

