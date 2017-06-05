Royals recall Junis, option Maness to Triple-A

The Royals recalled right-hander Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, optioning righty Seth Maness to Omaha in a corresponding move. Junis, who will start Tuesday night's game against the Astros, will be making his second career big league start after allowing two runs in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision at Minnesota on May 21. The 24-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three appearances for the Royals this season.

