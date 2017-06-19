Royals option Skoglund, call up McCarthy
Before Monday night's game against the Red Sox, the Royals optioned pitcher Eric Skoglund to Triple-A Omaha, calling up Kevin McCarthy to assume Skoglund's place. Skoglund struggled in the rotation, as he was twice unable to make it past the second inning after an impressive big league debut May 30, in which he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings.
