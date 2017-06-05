Royals' offense lacking despite power...

Royals' offense lacking despite power supply

Entering Tuesday's game against the Astros, the Royals remained dead last in the American League in virtually every offensive category: runs scored, average, total bases, walks, on-base percentage, and so on. That may seem puzzling to some because the Royals, with 61 home runs, are on pace to shatter the club record of 168 in a season.

