Royals notebook: Danny Duffy likely to start Tuesday against Mariners

Baseball teams typically are only as good as their starting rotation, and the Kansas City Royals might be getting a boost soon. Prior to Friday's series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Royals manager Ned Yost said left-hander Danny Duffy likely would start Tuesday's game at Seattle.

