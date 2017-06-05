Royals' Moustakas homers to halt Astros' win streak at 11

Moustakas hit a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning after Kansas City rallied from a six-run deficit, and the Royals snapped the Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak with a 9-7 victory Tuesday night. Moustakas drove an 0-1 slider from Ken Giles out to right with Salvador Perez aboard.

