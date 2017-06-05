Royals catcher Salvador Perez keeps lead in All-Star voting
Royals catcher Salvador Perez remained atop American League catchers in All-Star voting Tuesday, putting him on pace to start the Midsummer Classic for the fifth consecutive year. Perez leads all AL catchers in the second voting update with 692,867.
