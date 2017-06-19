Royals can't solve Chris Sale, fall 8-3 to the Red Sox

On a Tuesday last December, inside a posh hotel in National Harbor, Md., the Royals and Boston Red Sox crafted a pair of trades that would shape their 2017 seasons. In a suite on the upper floors, the Royals brain trust hammered out the details on a deal that would send closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs for Jorge Soler, a decision that would trim salary and flip a short-term asset for a long-term piece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.