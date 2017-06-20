Producer: No evidence of a Bachelor in Paradisea misconduct

Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston FILE - In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo, Corinne Olympios arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Unforgettable" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Olympios, a contestant on ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise," said she was a "victim" who was seeking therapy for what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced during the taping of one of the show's episodes on June 4. Warner Bros., the show's producer, said Tuesday, June 20, that it had reviewed videotape from the show and found that no cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy on the set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.