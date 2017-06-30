Potential Trade Deadline Relief Targe...

Potential Trade Deadline Relief Targets to Bolster KC's Bullpen

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Royals Review

As the Royals sit at an even .500 after an unlikely June surge, the once inevitable thought of becoming sellers is now only one option on the table for GM Dayton Moore and his front office. It has been debated heavily over the last weeks, and while many expect the Royals to either stand pat or sell one or more of their Big 4 upcoming free agents, Moore may have something else in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC