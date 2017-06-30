Potential Trade Deadline Relief Targets to Bolster KC's Bullpen

As the Royals sit at an even .500 after an unlikely June surge, the once inevitable thought of becoming sellers is now only one option on the table for GM Dayton Moore and his front office. It has been debated heavily over the last weeks, and while many expect the Royals to either stand pat or sell one or more of their Big 4 upcoming free agents, Moore may have something else in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Royals Review.