Perez grand slam in 8th rallies Royals over Red Sox 6-4

Salvador Perez hit his first career grand slam, connecting in the eighth inning to rally the Kansas City Royals over the Boston Red Sox 6-4 Wednesday. Perez homered over the Kansas City bullpen in left field on the ninth pitch from Robby Scott .

Chicago, IL

