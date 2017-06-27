Penn State's Biasi Signs with Royals

16 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Penn State junior right-hander Sal Biasi has signed with the Kansas City Royals, choosing to forego his final year of college eligibility after being selected in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on June 14. Biasi signed with the club on Saturday and made his professional debut the following day with Kansas City's rookie-level team, the AZL Royals of the Arizona League. He allowed one run and a hit with two walks and two strikeouts in two innings of work during his first professional outing.

Chicago, IL

