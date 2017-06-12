On the mound, Royalsa Jason Hammel carries memories of late father

Flanked by his daughter Colby and son Beckett, Royals pitcher Jason Hammel sports a T-shirt with the slogan of "Consider this diem carped" - a nod to his late father's favorite phrase "carpe diem." Flanked by his daughter Colby and son Beckett, Royals pitcher Jason Hammel sports a T-shirt with the slogan of "Consider this diem carped" - a nod to his late father's favorite phrase "carpe diem."

