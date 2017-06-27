Norris, Tigers burned by Royals- 4-run frame

Ian Kennedy tamed the Tigers with his strongest outing in two months, tossing seven quality innings with support from Salvador Perez 's two-run homer as the Royals rolled to an 8-2 win on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. Kennedy , who posted a 1.96 ERA in three starts vs. the Tigers last season, rebounded from a loss last month by holding them to solo homers from Alex Avila and Miguel Cabrera .

