Norris, Tigers burned by Royals- 4-run frame

Ian Kennedy tamed the Tigers with his strongest outing in two months, tossing seven quality innings with support from Salvador Perez 's two-run homer as the Royals rolled to an 8-2 win on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. Kennedy , who posted a 1.96 ERA in three starts vs. the Tigers last season, rebounded from a loss last month by holding them to solo homers from Alex Avila and Miguel Cabrera .

