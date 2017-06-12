Moose, Salvy lift Royals to series wi...

Moose, Salvy lift Royals to series win over Halos

12 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

The Royals rode a three-run third inning and four-run fourth frame to defeat the Angels, 7-3, in Sunday's series finale at Angel Stadium. With the victory, Kansas City captured its third straight series win.

Chicago, IL

