Moore: Royals could be buyers at Deadline

While much of the early-season talk surrounding the Royals, at least from a national perspective, centered around the club possibly being sellers at the non-waiver Trade Deadline, there is another possibility: The Royals could be buyers. General manager Dayton Moore, who made the trip to Comerica Park along with some of his scouting department as well as owner David Glass, said being buyers at the Deadline is within consideration if the Royals stay in the postseason hunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.