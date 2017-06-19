MLB trade rumors: Red Sox potential trade deadline targets from Mike Moustakas to Johnny Cueto
The club got a good look at him Wednesday when he pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief allowing one hit and now has a 1.93 ERA on the season. Minor, a longtime Braves starter knows Red Sox VP of baseball Operations Frank Wren well, missed the last two big-league seasons with arm trouble, but has been strong in the bullpen for the Royals this season.
