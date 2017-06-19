MLB trade rumors: Red Sox potential t...

MLB trade rumors: Red Sox potential trade deadline targets from Mike Moustakas to Johnny Cueto

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

The club got a good look at him Wednesday when he pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief allowing one hit and now has a 1.93 ERA on the season. Minor, a longtime Braves starter knows Red Sox VP of baseball Operations Frank Wren well, missed the last two big-league seasons with arm trouble, but has been strong in the bullpen for the Royals this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC