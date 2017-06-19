Mike Moustakas has a chance to blow Royals' home run record out of the water

Remember Steve Balboni? Many will. Many won't. The stocky first baseman/designated hitter had a quick run as the ' primary power hitter in the mid- to late-'80s, averaging 29 home runs per season from 1984-87 in K.C. He won a ring as part of that 1985 Royals team, hitting .320 in the World Series.

