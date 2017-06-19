Merrifield, Hammel help Royals to 4-2...

Merrifield, Hammel help Royals to 4-2 victory over Red Sox

4 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Monday night for their eighth win in nine games. Boston Red Sox Hanley Ramirez congratulates Jackie Bradley Jr. at home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 19, 2017.

