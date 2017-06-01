LEADING OFF: Kershaw looks to improve to 5-0 in Milwaukee; Mariners await injury reports on designated hitter Nelson Cruz and shortstop Jean Segura; Tomlin faces Royals again LEADING OFF: Kershaw faces Brewers; M's await injury reports LEADING OFF: Kershaw looks to improve to 5-0 in Milwaukee; Mariners await injury reports on designated hitter Nelson Cruz and shortstop Jean Segura; Tomlin faces Royals again Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rwCMa9 FILE - In this May 28, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers to Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.