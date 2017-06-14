KC Royals: Judging the Davis/Soler Swap
In the off-season the KC Royals traded All-World closer Wade Davis to the newly minted World Champion Chicago Cubs for outfielder Jorge Soler . Now who wept on the inside after reading that news? Please don't let me be the only one with his hand raised.
