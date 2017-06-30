Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Homestand Highlights
Summer Fireworks - Catch a spectacular fireworks show following the game, presented by Popsicle and Price Chopper. Saturday, July 1 - Minnesota Twins vs. Royals, 1:15 p.m. 610 Saturday - The Royals have teamed up with Entercom and 610 Sports Radio for 610 Saturdays featuring live pregame broadcasts with 610 Sports Royals Insider Josh Vernier and special guests from the studio at Gate A in Left Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC