Kansas City Royals vs Houston Astros Homestand Highlights

Tuesday, June 6 - Houston Astros vs. Royals, 7:15 p.m. T-Shirt Tuesday: Sheriff Sal - The first 10,000 fans will receive a t-shirt with Royals catcher Salvador Perez wearing a sheriff hat on the front, courtesy of Price Chopper. Wednesday, June 7 - Houston Astros vs. Royals, 7:15 p.m. Student Night presented by INK Magazine - Outfield Plaza or View Reserved tickets are available for Wednesday home games for youth and students with a valid ID at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office for just $10.

