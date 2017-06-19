Kansas City Royals Homestand vs Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays
Select tickets are also available online. Seating is subject to availability. A special pregame Happy Hour, a hot dog and 12-ounce beer or 24-ounce soda for just $8, will be available at the Boulevard Hop Stop or Radler Station from the time gates open until 15 minutes before first pitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC