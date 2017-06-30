Kansas City Royals: Eric Hosmer's All...

Kansas City Royals: Eric Hosmer's All Star bid an interesting one

Kansas City Royals fans have a habit of stuffing the ballot box for one of their best players, Eric Hosmer . However, if he doesn't get an automatic bid into the game as a starter via the fan vote, there is a high likelihood that he won't make it to Miami at all.

