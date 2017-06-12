Kansas City Royals: Could Mike Mousta...

Kansas City Royals: Could Mike Moustakas be the Most Sought After Player on the Trade Market?

If the Kansas City Royals decide to become sellers this season, their most sought after trade asset might be third baseman Mike Moustakas . The Kansas City Royals find themselves just 5.5 games out of the lead in the AL Central and in fourth place.

