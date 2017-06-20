John Farrell Explains Playing Christian Vazquez At Third Base
BOSTON a?? In case you needed another indication that John Farrell wants to use Pablo Sandoval as little as possible, you got your strongest one yet on Monday night in Kansas City. Demonstrating a fundamental distrust of batting Sandoval against left-handed pitchers, Farrell pinch-hit Chris Young in Sandoval's spot against Royals southpaw Mike Minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC