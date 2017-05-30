JC man throws out first pitch for Royals
Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Bill McAnany threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Memorial Day before the Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium. "My nephew who lives in the Kansas City area has always enjoyed talking with Bill, and he's the one who contacted the Royals about him," Linda McAnany, Bill's wife, said.
