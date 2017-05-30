Jason Hammel solid as Kansas City Roy...

Jason Hammel solid as Kansas City Royals hammer Carlos Carrasco,a Read Story Associated Press

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Lorenzo Cain capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, Jason Hammel settled down after a shaky start and the Kansas City Royals routed the Cleveland Indians 12-5 on Saturday. Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas had two-run doubles off Carlos Carrasco during the Royals' big inning, helping them overcome a 3-0 hole and ensure a series win over their division rival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC