Jason Hammel solid as Kansas City Royals hammer Carlos Carrasco,a Read Story Associated Press

Lorenzo Cain capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, Jason Hammel settled down after a shaky start and the Kansas City Royals routed the Cleveland Indians 12-5 on Saturday. Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas had two-run doubles off Carlos Carrasco during the Royals' big inning, helping them overcome a 3-0 hole and ensure a series win over their division rival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.