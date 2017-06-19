Injury-riddled Red Sox place Pablo Sandoval back on DL
Kansas City Royals Drew Butera, left, slides into third base with a triple as Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval, right, waits for the throw in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 19, 2017. Boston - The realization that the Red Sox's injury woes had put him in an untenable situation came even before manager John Farrell had to shift catcher Christian Vazquez to third base, a position he hadn't played since he was an 18-year-old in Class-A ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC